ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man who loves the downtown has taken it upon himself to jump-start a public art campaign.

Tyler Bevier has started an Arcorn Fund through the Community Foundation. It's called the Downtown Fund.

He says he sees all the vibrant murals where he works in Monticello, and he wanted to play a small part in bringing more color to Downtown St. Cloud.

Wanted to see how to bring more murals to downtown and beautification to downtown St. Cloud, so just started the Downtown Fund and hope others can contribute as well, so we can give dollars to different nonprofits, or the city, to do more public art.

Bevier says he's hoping others will share their enthusiasm and love for the downtown and donate to the fund.

When my wife and I travel to different communities, it just seems like so many other main streets have very vibrant murals. I think that's what makes our downtowns interesting and good places to visit. Just looking to partner with organizations to bring more murals to downtown, which hopefully creates more interesting spaces and keeps our visitors and residents downtown a little bit more.

He says the Community Foundation Board and staff will have the final say on where the money will go and which projects will benefit.

So it might be different artists working with the Paramount Center for the Arts. If they have an artist who has a $500 gap in their project, this could be used as gap funds for their mural project.

Bevier has a goal of raising at least $2,000. That money could then be used to cover any gaps in funding for artists to work on things like murals in the downtown.

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