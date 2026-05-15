Tragic Crash Claims The Life Of 18-year-old
LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- A teenage driver was killed in a crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday, just before 9:00 p.m. in Todd County near Long Prairie.
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Eighteen-year-old Bryan Rodriguez of Long Prairie was driving eastbound off Riverside Drive crossing Highway 71 when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
Troopers say Rodriquez was not wearing a seatbelt.
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