LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- A teenage driver was killed in a crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday, just before 9:00 p.m. in Todd County near Long Prairie.

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Eighteen-year-old Bryan Rodriguez of Long Prairie was driving eastbound off Riverside Drive crossing Highway 71 when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Troopers say Rodriquez was not wearing a seatbelt.