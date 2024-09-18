Quiet Oaks’ Autumn Reflections to Celebrate Caregivers

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Quiet Oaks Hospice House's big annual fall fundraiser is coming up.

Autumn Reflections will be next Thursday, September 26th at the Park Event Center in Waite Park.

Executive Director Linda Allen says the money raised will help to continue to grow their Dr. Patrick Lalley Compassionate Care Fund.

We have funds that are there for those who cannot afford the stay. In every case, we are fundraising a portion of a person's stay, because when people pay privately out of pocket it covers about 70 percent of the actual expense. Because of the generosity of our community, we're able to help defray the cost of the other expenses.

The evening includes a dinner, music, and storytelling.

Allen says there will be a special violinist with storytelling and music woven through the seasons.

If you can imagine a single instrument sounding like an entire orchestra, you will be blown away to be part of this experience. The ability for this performer to loop the music layer upon layer, and all of this customized and woven throughout the evening of storytelling that will come from families that have been served and members of our team.

Quiet Oaks has a care ratio of one nursing staff for every two patients.

Quiet Oaks Hospice House opened in the fall of 2008. It is one of just 10 active hospice houses in the state.

