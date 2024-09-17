Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Sherburne County Lake

ORROCK (WJON News) -- Zebra Mussels have been confirmed in a Sherburne County lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the invasive species has been found in Ann Lake, near Orrock.

Following an earlier unconfirmed report of zebra mussels in the lake, the Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District and a volunteer, in partnership with the DNR, collected water samples from the lake on two different days.

Get our free mobile app

The samples showed high counts of zebra mussel larvae, which indicates zebra mussel reproduction in the lake.

READ RELATED ARTICLES