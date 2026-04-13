ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Top cops from across Minnesota are in St. Cloud this week. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association is holding its annual Executive Training Institute and Law Enforcement Expo at the River's Edge Convention Center.

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Topics they'll be discussing include responding to targeted political violence and the Burnsville line of duty deaths. Board President and Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne says it's important to talk about the tough topics.

What have we learned from those things? What can we do to prevent those things from happening again in the state of Minnesota? They are incidents that obviously no one wants to see happen, but we're going to face them front and center, and we're going to hear from the experts who were involved in those situations.

Another topic is violence in the social media age.

Henthorne says they have a large legislative agenda each year. This year they have a focus on safety in the wake of the political assassination of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and the shooting of Senator John Hoffman.

Some legislation, as it relates to impersonating a police officer, for instance. Looking at what equipment is on a squad car once it's sold. Out of tragedy, unfortunately, we look at how we can improve those situations.

Henthorne says past legislation, including the Pathways to Policing Program, has helped increase interest in a career in law enforcement.

The 3 1/2 day conference wraps up with its awards banquet. About 425 police chiefs are expected to attend.