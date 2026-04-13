UNDATED (WJON News) -- Sixty-eight family-owned farms are being recognized for their longevity. The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau have announced this year's Century Farms.

The list includes the Piotrowski Farm in Foley, which was established in 1915, the Jensen Farm in Zimmerman, established in 1925, and the Oftedahl Farm in Eagle Bend, established in 1913.

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Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by the Minnesota State Fair, the Minnesota Farm Bureau, and the Governor. Since the program began in 1976, more than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.

Aitkin County:

Aitkin, Hasselius Family Farm, 1893

Tamarack, Johnson/FuQua Farm, 1915

Anoka County:

Andover, The Holasek Farm, 1923

Benton County:

Foley, Piotrowski Farm, 1915

Blue Earth County:

Amboy, Zenk LLC, 1884

Eagle Lake, Terrell Farm, 1924

Carver County:

Norwood Young America, Harms Brothers Farm, 1924

Norwood Young America, James Hermann, 1925

Chippewa County:

Maynard, Sederstrom Farm, 1923

Montevideo, Frank’s Farm, 1898

Montevideo, Lynne’s Farm, 1925

Montevideo, Zempel, 1925

Cottonwood County:

Westbrook, Horkey Legacy Farm, 1895

Dakota County:

Randolph, Doug Willie Farm, 1909

Rosemount, Greg and Sandi Fox Farm, 1925

Faribault County:

Blue Earth, Franke Farms, 1870

Freeborn County:

Albert Lea, Bagley Farm, 1884

Albert Lea, Oak Park Stock Farm – Thomas W. Jones & Elizabeth I. Wulff, 1874

Houston County:

Caledonia, David & Lynn Myhre Family Farm, 1922

Houston, The O’Donnell-Randall Farm, 1925

Jackson County:

Worthington, Duitsman Farm, 1919

Kandiyohi County:

Lake Lillian, Magnuson Farm, 1876

Lac Qui Parle County:

Bellingham, Nelson Family Farm, 1926

Bellingham, Nelson Farm, 1926

Madison, Wollschlager, 1925

Le Sueur County:

Kilkenny, Hackett Farms, 1924

Lincoln County:

Tyler, Henry’s Hill, 1926

Martin County:

Ceylon, Albremer LLP, 1915

Fairmont, Steuber Farm, 1900

Granada, McAdams Family Farm, 1922

Meeker County:

Dassel, Forsberg Farms, 1901

Mower County:

Dexter, P.W. Jensen, 1893

Taopi, Voigt Family Farm, 1920

Nicollet County:

New Ulm, Palmer Hill, 1926

Nobles County:

Wilmont, Fath Family Farm, 1925

Olmsted County:

Hayfield, Gilbertson Farm, 1860

Rochester, Schwanke Farm, 1913

Otter Tail (East) County:

New York Mills, Ehnert Farms, 1920

Otter Tail (West) County:

Fergus Falls, Brause Slough, 1922

Fergus Falls, Kort Farm, 1925

Pennington County:

St. Hilarie, Yonke Farm, 1926

Pine County:

Hinckley, Sikkink Angus, 1916

Hinckley, Toering Farms, 1902

Pine City, Dave and Jody Karas Dairy, 1926

Pipestone County:

Pipestone, Crawford Farm, 1862

Redwood County:

Morgan, Wolfgang Spaeth, 1926

Renville County:

Sacred Heart, Sietsema Family Farm, 1926

Rice County:

New Prague, Joseph F. and Eileen C. Skluzacek, 1891

Rock County:

Beaver Creek, Crawford Family, 1874

Luverne, Scott Family Farm, 1873

Roseau County:

Greenbush, Anderson Farm, 1907

Wannaska, Jacobson Farms, 1926

St. Louis County:

Iron, Takala Farms, Inc., 1919

Kelsey, Simek’s Farm, 1925

Sherburne County:

Zimmerman, Jensen Farm, 1925

Sibley County:

Gaylord, Kuphal Farm, 1916

Le Sueur, Harder Farms, 1920

Steele County:

Owatonna, Walter & Emma Buecksler Farm, 1924

Owatonna, Duane Dewell Schroeder, 1925

Owatonna, Ebeling Family Farms, 1926

Owatonna, Spindler Farm, 1926

Swift County:

Danvers, Nagler Farm, 1926

Todd County:

Eagle Bend, Oftedahl Farms, 1913

Traverse County:

Wheaton, Willard & Helen Wahl, 1919

Wabasha County:

Kellogg, Sullivan Farm, 1875

Waseca County:

New Richland, Anderson Farm, 1926

Wilkin County:

Barnesville, Maier Farms, 1926

Winona County:

St. Charles, Heim Farms, 1921