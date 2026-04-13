Sixty-eight Farms Honored For A Century Of Family Dedication
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Sixty-eight family-owned farms are being recognized for their longevity. The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau have announced this year's Century Farms.
The list includes the Piotrowski Farm in Foley, which was established in 1915, the Jensen Farm in Zimmerman, established in 1925, and the Oftedahl Farm in Eagle Bend, established in 1913.
Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by the Minnesota State Fair, the Minnesota Farm Bureau, and the Governor. Since the program began in 1976, more than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.
Aitkin County:
Aitkin, Hasselius Family Farm, 1893
Tamarack, Johnson/FuQua Farm, 1915
Anoka County:
Andover, The Holasek Farm, 1923
Benton County:
Foley, Piotrowski Farm, 1915
Blue Earth County:
Amboy, Zenk LLC, 1884
Eagle Lake, Terrell Farm, 1924
Carver County:
Norwood Young America, Harms Brothers Farm, 1924
Norwood Young America, James Hermann, 1925
Chippewa County:
Maynard, Sederstrom Farm, 1923
Montevideo, Frank’s Farm, 1898
Montevideo, Lynne’s Farm, 1925
Montevideo, Zempel, 1925
Cottonwood County:
Westbrook, Horkey Legacy Farm, 1895
Dakota County:
Randolph, Doug Willie Farm, 1909
Rosemount, Greg and Sandi Fox Farm, 1925
Faribault County:
Blue Earth, Franke Farms, 1870
Freeborn County:
Albert Lea, Bagley Farm, 1884
Albert Lea, Oak Park Stock Farm – Thomas W. Jones & Elizabeth I. Wulff, 1874
Houston County:
Caledonia, David & Lynn Myhre Family Farm, 1922
Houston, The O’Donnell-Randall Farm, 1925
Jackson County:
Worthington, Duitsman Farm, 1919
Kandiyohi County:
Lake Lillian, Magnuson Farm, 1876
Lac Qui Parle County:
Bellingham, Nelson Family Farm, 1926
Bellingham, Nelson Farm, 1926
Madison, Wollschlager, 1925
Le Sueur County:
Kilkenny, Hackett Farms, 1924
Lincoln County:
Tyler, Henry’s Hill, 1926
Martin County:
Ceylon, Albremer LLP, 1915
Fairmont, Steuber Farm, 1900
Granada, McAdams Family Farm, 1922
Meeker County:
Dassel, Forsberg Farms, 1901
Mower County:
Dexter, P.W. Jensen, 1893
Taopi, Voigt Family Farm, 1920
Nicollet County:
New Ulm, Palmer Hill, 1926
Nobles County:
Wilmont, Fath Family Farm, 1925
Olmsted County:
Hayfield, Gilbertson Farm, 1860
Rochester, Schwanke Farm, 1913
Otter Tail (East) County:
New York Mills, Ehnert Farms, 1920
Otter Tail (West) County:
Fergus Falls, Brause Slough, 1922
Fergus Falls, Kort Farm, 1925
Pennington County:
St. Hilarie, Yonke Farm, 1926
Pine County:
Hinckley, Sikkink Angus, 1916
Hinckley, Toering Farms, 1902
Pine City, Dave and Jody Karas Dairy, 1926
Pipestone County:
Pipestone, Crawford Farm, 1862
Redwood County:
Morgan, Wolfgang Spaeth, 1926
Renville County:
Sacred Heart, Sietsema Family Farm, 1926
Rice County:
New Prague, Joseph F. and Eileen C. Skluzacek, 1891
Rock County:
Beaver Creek, Crawford Family, 1874
Luverne, Scott Family Farm, 1873
Roseau County:
Greenbush, Anderson Farm, 1907
Wannaska, Jacobson Farms, 1926
St. Louis County:
Iron, Takala Farms, Inc., 1919
Kelsey, Simek’s Farm, 1925
Sherburne County:
Zimmerman, Jensen Farm, 1925
Sibley County:
Gaylord, Kuphal Farm, 1916
Le Sueur, Harder Farms, 1920
Steele County:
Owatonna, Walter & Emma Buecksler Farm, 1924
Owatonna, Duane Dewell Schroeder, 1925
Owatonna, Ebeling Family Farms, 1926
Owatonna, Spindler Farm, 1926
Swift County:
Danvers, Nagler Farm, 1926
Todd County:
Eagle Bend, Oftedahl Farms, 1913
Traverse County:
Wheaton, Willard & Helen Wahl, 1919
Wabasha County:
Kellogg, Sullivan Farm, 1875
Waseca County:
New Richland, Anderson Farm, 1926
Wilkin County:
Barnesville, Maier Farms, 1926
Winona County:
St. Charles, Heim Farms, 1921
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