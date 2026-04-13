UNDATED ( WJON News) -- With a breakdown in talks between the United States and Iran, and renewed escalation over the weekend, motorists should prepare for another round of gas price increases.

Gas Buddy says the move toward a full blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is compounding global supply concerns and risks further disruption flows, which pushed oil prices sharply higher in Sunday night trading.

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Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 16.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.74. The national average price of gasoline has remained unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.07. The national average price of diesel has increased 4.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.61 per gallon.