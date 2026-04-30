ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) - There was a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County on Wednesday afternoon.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 169 in Livonia Township near Zimmerman. A vehicle driven by 39-year-old Ashley Vance of St. Cloud was going east on County Road 25, turning to go north on Highway 169. A second vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Lisa Way of Mahtomedi, was going south on Highway 169. They collided in the intersection.

Way was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Vance and her passenger, 15-year-old Christina Vance of St. Cloud, both had non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol report did not list a health care facility.