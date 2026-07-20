Gas Prices In Minnesota Jumped 11 Cents In Just One Week

Gas Prices In Minnesota Jumped 11 Cents In Just One Week

LorenzoPatoia

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas and diesel prices rose in nearly every state for the second straight week.  Gas Buddy says the national average price of gasoline will likely reach $4 per gallon in the next few days, and diesel is already back above $5 per gallon nationally.

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The ongoing U.S.-Iran situation continues to weigh on markets, and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.  Also, Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries is further squeezing and already a strained supply picture.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87.  The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95 per gallon.

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Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

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