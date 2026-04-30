Minnesota Ticket Scores Big With A Million Dollar Powerball Win
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big Powerball win in Minnesota on Wednesday night.
The Minnesota State Lottery says we had a winning ticket worth $1 million. The ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip store in Vadnais Heights.
Get our free mobile app
The jackpot was won by two tickets, one sold in Indiana and one sold in Kansas. They'll split a prize worth an estimated $143 million.
The jackpot now resets to $20 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
History of Minnesota Twins' Managers
Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were?
Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins