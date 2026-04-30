ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big Powerball win in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says we had a winning ticket worth $1 million. The ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip store in Vadnais Heights.

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The jackpot was won by two tickets, one sold in Indiana and one sold in Kansas. They'll split a prize worth an estimated $143 million.

The jackpot now resets to $20 million for the next drawing on Saturday.