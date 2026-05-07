See How Metro Bus Operators Tackle a Challenging Obstacle Course

See How Metro Bus Operators Tackle a Challenging Obstacle Course

Jeff McMahon - WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus Operators are gearing up for the 37th Annual Local Bus Roadeo later this month.

On Thursday, May 21st, drivers will test their skills through a timed obstacle course that looks to mimic real-life driving scenarios.

Both large, fixed route operators and the smaller Dial-a-Ride drivers will compete on the course with orange road cones, acceleration requirements, minimal stops and starts, and while maintaining optimal distance from obstacles.

The Bus Roadeo will be held in the K-Lot of St. Cloud State University near the Herb Brooks Hockey Center, starting at 11:00 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The top finishers will have a chance to move on and compete in the Minnesota Statewide Bus Roadeo on July 17th and 18th in Carver, Minnesota.

The top finishers there will be eligible to compete in the national competition.

LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now

Stacker consulted photo archives and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to see how 15 U.S. city skylines evolved in the past century.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen

Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. 

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings

For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight, and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi

Filed Under: Metro Bus Roadeo
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON