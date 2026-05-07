ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus Operators are gearing up for the 37th Annual Local Bus Roadeo later this month.

On Thursday, May 21st, drivers will test their skills through a timed obstacle course that looks to mimic real-life driving scenarios.

Both large, fixed route operators and the smaller Dial-a-Ride drivers will compete on the course with orange road cones, acceleration requirements, minimal stops and starts, and while maintaining optimal distance from obstacles.

The Bus Roadeo will be held in the K-Lot of St. Cloud State University near the Herb Brooks Hockey Center, starting at 11:00 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The top finishers will have a chance to move on and compete in the Minnesota Statewide Bus Roadeo on July 17th and 18th in Carver, Minnesota.

The top finishers there will be eligible to compete in the national competition.

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