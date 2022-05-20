ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus Drivers had a chance to show off their skills yesterday.

Jeff McMahon - WJON

The Metro Bus Local Bus “Roadeo” turned the K-lot at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center into a bus driver obstacle course.

Nate Ramacher, marketing and communications manager at Metro Bus, says winner and losers are measured by inches on the course.

There's one part with small cones on the ground that they have to get the tires right in between. So we're talking about matter of inches to get the tire to hit the lane. So we're talking about, you know, give or take an inch on that one.

The winners of the local bus roadeo will qualify for the statewide bus roadeo held in Austin in July. Ramacher says local drivers have a long history of success in both the state and national competition.

One of our operators, David Peacock, just took third in the national competition. So we do real well, especially with our dial ride buses, but all of our operators do a good job there.

Operators are scored on their ability to navigate a timed obstacle course. Metro Bus has held a Local Bus Roadeo since 1986.

Local Winners

Dial-A-Ride:

Larry Dolan David Peacock Wayne Prescott

Fixed Route:

Dennis Sucik Pete Mugg Joe Humbert