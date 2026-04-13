A familiar face has been named as the next head coach of the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team.

Former team captain and assistant coach Nick Oliver will take the reins for the Huskies beginning in the 2026-27 season. Oliver played for St. Cloud State from 2011-2015 (145 career games) and was team captain during his senior season.

"This is an exciting time for St. Cloud State Hockey as we are thrilled to welcome Nick Oliver back to St. Cloud State University as our next head hockey coach," said St. Cloud State Athletic Director Holly Schreiner in a press release. "Nick's track record of success with recruiting, developing talent, and winning, paired with him being an alum makes this the ideal fit at the right time. We are so excited to welcome Nick and his wonderful family back to St. Cloud and can't wait for this next chapter of Husky Hockey."

Following his playing career, Oliver joined the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede as an assistant coach, then joined St. Cloud State as an assistant from 2018-2022, followed by one season as the head coach of the USHL's Fargo Force before spending three seasons at Wisconsin as an assistant.

Oliver played for the Huskies during their 2012-13 Frozen Four season and was a coach during their 2021 national championship game appearance.

"I'm humbled and honored for the opportunity to be the next head coach of St. Cloud State Men's Hockey," said Nick Oliver in SCSU's release. "I appreciate the support of President Tomso, Director of Athletics Holly Schreiner and the entire search committee for putting their trust in me. I'm excited to start the process of building relationships and connecting with our current and incoming players. We have tremendous alumni and supporters of the program that I look forward to speaking with. My family and I couldn't be more excited to call St. Cloud home again."

Oliver is a Roseau native and graduated from St. Cloud State in 2015 with a business finance degree. He and his wife, Alex (who played for the SCSU women's hockey team) have three children.

Former SCSU coach Bob Motzko fully endorsed the hire in the St. Cloud State press release:

"Nick Oliver is one of the true up and coming superstars in our business. His knowledge of the game and relentless work ethic makes this an awesome hire for St. Cloud State and Husky Hockey."

A press conference to introduce Oliver is scheduled for Monday, April 13th at 3 p.m. inside of Atwood Memorial Center.