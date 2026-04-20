Nationwide Gas Prices Drop But Instability Looms Large

Nationwide Gas Prices Drop But Instability Looms Large

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UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices declined in 48 states over the last week, while diesel prices fell in 46 states.  However, Gas Buddy says that relief may be short-lived.  Oil prices surged in Sunday night trading after Iran re-closed the Strait of Hormuz and President Trump signaled further escalation if Tehran does not come to an agreement.  As a result, gas prices are likely to rise again in the coming days.

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Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.66.  The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.97.  The national average price of diesel has decreased 11.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.50.

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