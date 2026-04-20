ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local teacher is stepping into the spotlight for a good cause. Katie White Schad is one of this year's community dancers in the Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars Live.

Schad is an early childhood teacher in the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District.

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She says she's attended Dancing With Our Stars for many years and always wanted to get the chance to participate.

It's always been a dream of mine to be a part of this event. I love the Women's Fund and everything that they do. I've been involved in this event since they started having events in 2010. I just knew I wanted to do it. I was inspired by several of the other dancers.

Schad has been paired with professional dancer Dan Triplett. Their dance starts as a tango, then transitions to a cha cha.

The charity she has chosen to raise money for is the Paramount Center for the Arts.

The Paramount is a hub for so many different styles of art for people to be artistic, create, and explore what they like. You can start a new hobby at any age in life. They've got woodturning, woodworking, the visual arts, and the performing arts.

Schad says you should watch Paramount's social media pages for more information about upcoming fundraisers.

She says the chance to dance in the competition is a full-circle moment for her because she also danced when she attended the College of St. Benedict.

The five community dancers have a chance to win up to an additional $15,000 for their chosen charity.

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Dancing With Our Stars Live is on Monday, June 8th, at the College of St. Benedict. Tickets for the event are on sale now.