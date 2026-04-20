UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has expanded the area under burning restrictions.

Get our free mobile app

Several counties in northern Minnesota are now under burning restrictions, including Becker, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, and Itasca. Restrictions remain in place for several other counties, including Stearns, Benton, and Morrison.

The DNR will not issue permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until the restrictions are lifted. The DNR says people cause more than 90 percent of wildfires in Minnesota. If a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage it causes.

Much of Minnesota is under a Red Flag Warning from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday due to the high risk of potential wildfires.