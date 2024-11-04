Clara’s House Celebrates 20 Years, Expansion in 2025

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Clara's House has been a part of our community for 20 years now. The Centra Care program offers partial hospitalization for children ages five to 18 years old providing day services Monday through Friday.

Submitted photo Submitted photo loading...

Spokeswoman Barbara Skodje-Mack says they have a variety of mental health therapy interventions available.

Generally, kids come to Clara's House when they have already tried some mental health services. They might have been in counseling or had some other services through the school, and they are still struggling. Usually, they need daily care, so instead of going to an outpatient therapist once a week, they might need some support every day for several weeks.

Clara's House serves about 330 patients a year with over 6,000 youth served since it began.

submitted photo submitted photo loading...

Clara's House is building an expansion right now with nearly 5,800 square feet of space to add services for children ages three to five years old. This will be the first early childhood partial hospitalization program in the Midwest and just the third in the entire country. The early childhood program is expected to launch in February.

Submitted photo Submitted photo loading...

To celebrate 20 years of service and to showcase the new facility, Clara's House will have an open house on January 27th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

