Update: St. Cloud’s Foley Mansion Announces January Tour Dates

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Touring the recently renovated historic Foley Mansion in South St. Cloud has proven to be a very popular thing to do this holiday season. Pretty much every tour they offered in late November and December has sold out.

The mansion is all decorated for the holiday season right now.

The good news, though, is if you missed out on the tour before Christmas, the owners have just announced its tour dates for January.

They have guided one-hour tours with insights into the history of the mansion as well as plans for the future of the historic property. The cost for this tour is $20 each and they have seven dates in January scheduled.

Another option is a tour and tea. The cost is $35 each. After you take the one-hour guided tour, you will enjoy tea and dessert service. They have six dates in January for this tour.

Their Lunch, Tour and Tea dates are $55 each, with four dates on their schedule for January.

And they also have a Candlelight Tour and Campagne. This is held once a month and costs $40. This is scheduled for January 25th at 3:00 p.m. As the tour concludes, you will have a selection of champagne and bites to eat.

In 1889, Timothy Foley finished construction on his new home near the Mississippi River. There was a fire at the mansion in 2002 and it has sat empty since then. In 2019, the Arvig family bought the property and it underwent a major reconstruction.

It is now a boutique event center hosting private small events along with offering a variety of public tour options.

