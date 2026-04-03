Advisories And Warnings In Place As Winter Storm Approaches

Advisories And Warnings In Place As Winter Storm Approaches

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UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another winter storm is heading toward Minnesota.

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The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several central Minnesota counties, including Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties.  It will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. on Friday until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, sleet accumulations around one-quarter of an inch, and ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch.

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A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for counties in northern Minnesota. That will also be in effect from 4:00 p.m. on Friday until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches, sleet accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.

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For the latest road conditions, check out the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website 511mn.org.

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