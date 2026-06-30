The Minnesota State Patrol will have extra enforcement on Minnesota roads starting Wednesday, July 1st and going through 4th of July weekend. Minnesota State Trooper Sargent Jesse Grabow joined me on WJON. He says they will be focusing on distracted and impaired drivers along with those not wearing seat belts. Grabow says all troopers will be on the road on Wednesday as they believe traffic will increase greatly beginning that day.

Busy Time of Year for Travel

The summer months in Minnesota are typically the busiest for travel in the state. Grabow says their goal is to never to pull over a certain amount of people and issue a certain amount of tickets. He says it's all about education and keeping the public safe. Grabow says if you're making a choice to celebrate during the 4th of July weekend, make sure you have a sober driver, drive the speed limit posted and don't go without a seat belt.

cwbaker cwbaker

Road Construction

Road Construction on Minnesota highways and Interstates are not uncommon this summer. Grabow suggests planning ahead, be patient, read the signs and zipper merge when lanes are reduced. He also would like to see everyone adjust their speed based on the signs in construction zones so the people working in those zones have some extra space and aren't dealing with people driving too fast through them. Grabow says it is also important to make sure your signals are working on your boat trailers and campers prior to leaving for the holiday weekend.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sargent Jesse Grabow, click below.