Law enforcement has extra enforcement on Minnesota roads focused on distracted driving this month. Minnesota State Trooper Sargent Jesse Grabow joined me on WJON. April is known as National Distracted Driving awareness month. Grabow says it is a contributor in many crashes including serious injuries and fatalities. He says extra enforcement means numerous other law enforcement agencies will be offering more attention to distracted driving. Grabow says the extra enforcement isn't about getting more citations or arrests but to offer education on how dangerous it is.

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Driving Unsafe

Grabow says law enforcement will be looking for people who are driving erratically and moving at unsafe speeds while changing lanes aggressively. He says they are looking for behaviors like weaving back and forth and for those holding onto their phones while driving.

Distracted Driving

He says he sees distracted driving everyday and he's encountered some unique ways people have driven distracted. Grabow indicates he's seen people watching movies, reading a book or newspaper, shaving, and putting on makeup. He says he even saw someone with an iPhone duct taped to their steering wheel. Grabow recalls someone recently getting a ticket for watching facebook reels and then getting cited moments later sending a picture of the ticket to someone else.

Seat Belts

Grabow feels most people are good, responsible drivers but there a some individuals who are taking reckless chances. He says seat belt use has improved over time but those not wearing seat belts are over represented in crashes.

Pets on the Lap

Driving with a pet on your lap is not illegal in Minnesota. Grabow says as long as it doesn't impact your ability to drive, it's fine. He personally doesn't recommend it because he's seen cases where the pet has caused a distraction that has led to accidents.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sargent Jesse Grabow, click below.