Distracted Driving Is Still a Danger in MN

Law enforcement agencies statewide are participating in a distracted driving enforcement and awareness campaign from now until the end of April. Williams Van Kovering with MN-Dot indicates distracted driving remains a serious danger on Minnesota roads, and it's preventable. Whether it’s checking a text, scrolling social media, or even eating while driving, distractions put lives at risk.

The Facts:

In 2024, distracted driving contributed to at least 29 fatal crashes and an estimated 137 serious injuries in Minnesota.

From 2019-2024, Minnesota law enforcement issued 115,643 distracted driving citations.

Hands-free is the law, but hands-free doesn’t mean distraction-free—staying fully focused on driving is critical.

What You Need to Know:

Hands-Free Law: Drivers cannot hold a phone while driving, including for texting, social media, or video streaming—even in hands-free mode

Fines & Penalties: A first offense starts at $100+ in fines, while a second offense costs $300+. Causing injury or death due to distracted driving can result in felony charges.

Safe Driving Tips:

Put your phone away or enable “Do Not Disturb” mode.

Set up GPS and music before driving.

Avoid eating or other distractions while behind the wheel.

Speak up if you’re a passenger and see a driver being distracted.

Van Koevering says we all have a role in making Minnesota roads safer. Let’s commit to driving distraction-free—not just during this enforcement period, but every time we get behind the wheel.