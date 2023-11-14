Minnesota Vehicle Fatalities Concerning in 2023

We are nearing the end of 2023 and the amount of traffic fatalities in the state is concerning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation are reporting 339 traffic fatalities so far in 2023. The number is pacing to equal the large amount of deaths suffered on Minnesota roads in 2022 with 444.

The breakdown of deaths in 2023 are as follows:

Cars/trucks/SUVs: 225

Pedestrians: 32

Motorcyclists: 65

Bicyclists: 7

ATVs, UTVs: 7

Snowmobiles: 3

MN-Dot is reminding motorists to be aware of laws, to not drive impaired and to observe the hands free law in regards to cell phones.