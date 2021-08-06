MN-DOT Reminds Us to Zipper Merge

This is road construction season and you may encounter lane closures. When this happens MN-DOT is reminding us to zipper merge. Motorists are instructed to use both lanes of traffic until reaching the defined merge area and then alternate in "zipper" fashion into the open lane.

Many people when they see the "merge ahead" sign will look to move as soon as possible. MN-DOT recommends waiting to merge in the merge area to reduce accidents and road rage. If people aren't sure how this works MN-DOT has this recommended video.

The benefits of the zipper merge include the reduction of differences in speeds between the two lanes, reduces the overall length of traffic backup by as much as 40 percent, can reduce congestion on freeway interchanges and creates a sense of fairness and equity that all lanes are moving as the same rate.

With construction on numerous roads throughout Minnesota on another travel weekend remembering these suggestions can be key.

Learn more on the zipper merge from MN-DOT.