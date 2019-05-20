Work on I94 Near Alexandria Happening This Weekend [PODCAST]

MN-Dot has numerous projects in the works and announced that I94 near Alexandria will be limited to 1 lane each way due to road construction. Today on WJON I talked with MN-Dot Director of Communications Kevin Gutknecht. Kevin gave us an update on the Highway 15 and Highway 55 project in Kimball, the latest on 35W in Minneapolis and how they handle pot hole related problems. Listen to the conversation below.

MN-Dot works closely with cities on pot hole repairs and road construction projects. Kevin says MN-Dot is responsible for all state highways and interstates while counties and cities take care of their roads. MN-Dot pot hole repair crews are separate from the pre-determined and contracted road construction project crews which means an increased problem with pot holes this year isn't taking away from the projects already planned this spring and summer. Learn more about MN-Dot here.