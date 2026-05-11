Pickup Truck And SUV Collide Near Lake Henry
LAKE HENRY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 1:45 p.m. near Lake Henry.
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A pickup being driven by 69-year-old Robert Goodall of Belgrade was going eastbound on Stearns County Road 32, while an SUV being driven by 24-year-old Brady Illies of St. Cloud was going north on Highway 4, when they collided in the intersection.
Illies was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Goodall was not hurt.
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