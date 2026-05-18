Baldwin Township Crash Leaves Driver In Critical Condition
BALDWIN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 1:45 p.m. on Highway 169 in Baldwin Township.
Sixty-six-year-old Dawn Schwantz of Hugo was traveling northbound when she crashed. She was taken to Robinsdale North Memorial with life-threatening injuries.
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