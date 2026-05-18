BALDWIN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 1:45 p.m. on Highway 169 in Baldwin Township.

Sixty-six-year-old Dawn Schwantz of Hugo was traveling northbound when she crashed. She was taken to Robinsdale North Memorial with life-threatening injuries.