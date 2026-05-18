UNDATED (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz is heading to northeastern Minnesota on Monday to get an update on the Stewart Trail wildfire near Two Harbors.

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He declared a peacetime emergency and activated the National Guard in response to all the wildfires. The governor is scheduled to meet with local officials and emergency managers for a briefing on the fire response before surveying damage and visiting with first responders working on the front lines. The visit comes as crews continue battling dangerous fire conditions fueled by dry weather and strong winds across parts of the state.

The Stewart Trail Fire has burned about 355 acres and is now roughly 30% contained. Officials say 34 structures have been lost, including eight homes, as crews continue working to protect the remaining properties. Evacuations are still in place, and part of Highway 61 remains closed due to heavy smoke and firefighting efforts. Firefighters say cooler weather and possible rain are helping, but warn the fire is still active and conditions could change quickly.

The Flanders Fire southeast of Crosslake is now considered 20 percent contained and has burned more than 15-hundred acres. Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang said Sunday that fire crews got a “good handle” on it, but there were still some smoldering spots. Klang said, "We haven’t had any injuries that have happened to any of our first responders or firefighters. We’re very thankful for that. We also had some very minimal damage to some primary residences.” Some sheds and outbuildings in Crow Wing County have been destroyed. Klang says they were working to get about 30 displaced people back into their homes.

St. Louis County authorities say a plane was shot while fighting wildfires. Sheriff Gordon Ramsay reported the aircraft was struck by a bullet on Friday evening while scooping water from a lake near Orr. The pilot landed safely and was not injured. Officials said the damage was discovered after the plane returned to the airport. Investigators are asking the public for help finding whoever fired the shot.