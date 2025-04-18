Numerous St. Cloud Area Schools to Participate in Prom Challenge

The Challenge is now in its fourth year. It puts local school districts against each other all to encourage seat belt usage and hands-free driving among its student population.

To participate in the Stearns-Benton TZD Prom Challenge, schools begin the week of prom with a student tally of seat belt compliance among drivers and passengers entering the school parking lots. Tally information is also collected on cell phone usage by drivers. During the week leading up to prom, schools are encouraged to promote traffic safety to their students. This can be done through a variety of activities including speaker presentations, tabling events, or demonstrations using equipment provided by the Minnesota Department of Transportation/East Central Toward Zero Deaths.

The week after prom, schools are once again asked to collect seat belt and phone usage data. The school with the greatest percentage increase in the number of students wearing seat belts wins the Prom Challenge traveling trophy.

The list of schools registered to “officially” compete for the 2025 Prom Challenge traveling trophy include: Albany High School,Holdingford High School, ROCORI High School, Kimball High School, Sartell-St. Stephen High School, Melrose High School, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School, Saint John’s Preparatory School, Royalton High School, Foley High School and Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.