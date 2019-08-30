The Minnesota State Patrol posted some stats on their Facebook feed from the first month of the Hands-Free law being in effect. Troopers have stopped more than 1,600 motorists between August 1st -24th for violating the new law on Minnesota roads.

With the post was a breakdown of the number of citations and warnings broken up by age and gender:

Age:

• Under 20 years old: 95 citations

• 20-29 years old: 472 citations

• 30-39 years old: 424 citations

• 40-49 years old: 293 citations

• 50-59 years old: 199 citations

• 60+ years old: 131 citations

Gender:

• 952 males

• 650 females

• 12 not available

One positive thing this is showing is how responsive teen drivers have been to this new law. They had the least amount of citations. which is awesome! Keep it up!