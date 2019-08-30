State Patrol Stopped 1,600 Motorists in August For Violating Hands-Free Law
The Minnesota State Patrol posted some stats on their Facebook feed from the first month of the Hands-Free law being in effect. Troopers have stopped more than 1,600 motorists between August 1st -24th for violating the new law on Minnesota roads.
With the post was a breakdown of the number of citations and warnings broken up by age and gender:
Age:
• Under 20 years old: 95 citations
• 20-29 years old: 472 citations
• 30-39 years old: 424 citations
• 40-49 years old: 293 citations
• 50-59 years old: 199 citations
• 60+ years old: 131 citations
Gender:
• 952 males
• 650 females
• 12 not available
One positive thing this is showing is how responsive teen drivers have been to this new law. They had the least amount of citations. which is awesome! Keep it up!
Let's hope as we all adjust to this new law the numbers of citations keep getting lower and lower. Distracted driving has no place on Minnesota roads. For resources on going hands-free behind the wheel, check out HandsFreeMN.org.