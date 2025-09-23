The zipper merge... what is proper way to execute this? State Trooper Jesse Grabow joined me on WJON. He says the proper way to zipper merge is at the point of the merge not miles back. Grabow says vehicles should alternate into the available lane at the merge point.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

Roundabouts

Rules in a roundabout are as follows: Everything moves to the right, once in the roundabout you are in the main route of traffic and those outside the roundabout need to yield. Those in the roundabout should also yield to pedestrians, if a crosswalk goes through that roundabout. Grabow says speeds in the roundabout are greatly reduced which has led to less accidents.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

Police Chase Techniques

Police chases on roads take place on occasion. Sargent Grabow says stop sticks are used in traffic pursuits to help flatten the tires of the fleeing vehicle which is stop it down and eventually get the vehicle to a controlled stop. Other tactics include the PIT maneuver. PIT stands for Pursuit Intervention Technique, where Grabow says the officer uses their vehicle to make controlled contact with the fleeing vehicle with the goal of the driver losing control if their vehicle which helps aid in that vehicle coming to a stop.

Traffic Stops

Grabow says the majority of their traffic stops involving State Troopers are done (most often) with the officer approaching the passenger side of the vehicle. He says the reason for this is because the officer is more exposed to traffic if they approach the driver's side.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with State Trooper Sargent Jesse Grabow, click below.