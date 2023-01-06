Is Driving In A Funeral Procession Legal in Minnesota?

SHOULD WE REALLY BE STOPPING FOR A FUNERAL PROCESSION?

I've always wondered...are funeral procession procedures an actual "REAL" thing that all states do, or is it a made-up rule that we all abide by out of respect for our dearly departed?  Are there written guidelines in our Minnesota Driver's Manual regarding funeral processions?  Here is what I found.

MINNESOTA LAW REGARDING FUNERAL PROCESSIONS

There actually ARE rules regarding funeral processions, at least here in Minnesota.  Sec. 169.20 MN Statutes state:

  • When any funeral procession identifies itself by using regular lights on all cars, and by keeping all cars in close formation, the driver of every other vehicle, except an emergency vehicle, shall yield the right-of-way.

Can you be ticketed for NOT stopping for a funeral procession? Perhaps your wife is having a baby; you are running late for work, or you just don't realize what's happening.  Maybe you are new to the United States and have never experienced the custom.

My understanding is that the word 'SHALL' used in this circumstance, means you DO NOT HAVE to stop for a funeral procession, (although you should know you'll be getting a lot of dirty looks if you fly by a funeral procession. Really. If you're not in an emergency, it's totally not cool).

SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT...

Something else to think about.  I've heard that you should not pass a funeral procession on the right unless the procession is in the far left lane. Does that make sense?

Here's the thing. We all experience loss in our life. It's heartbreaking and terrible.  Pausing for a funeral procession is saying, "Hey...I might be in a hurry, but life is precious, and I recognize your loss."

