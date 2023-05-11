Ready for some feel-good news? A local assisted living/memory care employee posted on a social media page looking for some 'classic' car owners to stop by the home for the residents to enjoy the older machines. Not only did Central Minnesota step up, it sounds like this will be an awesome event for the residents and car owners!

The post was made on the Facebook group St Cloud, MN Community Page yesterday morning, and by the afternoon the request had been filled and more event details were made, due to the overpouring of support.

Hi! I am the director at a small assisted living and memory care facility in sauk rapids. I would like to host a "cars and coffee" event for the residents. Wondering if there are some people with collector cars that would volunteer their time to show off their cars for the residents?

I'm only looking for about 10-12 people. It would be on a Sunday afternoon for about an hour. Thank you to all in advance!

***UPDATES!

The response from this has been amazing! I am so very grateful! We will be hosting this on Sunday, June 11th from 1pm to 3pm. Anyone feel free to swing by! Residents have requested root beer floats so we will be serving to all those who stop by!

I am going to create an event and will post it once it's done. Thank you community!

The post had more than 80 comments, with people volunteering to bring their vehicles over for the residents to see, and there were other comments that supported the event/idea.

Personally, it's just great to see Central Minnesotans stand up and support one another for a few hours on a summer afternoon.

As for the event information, if I see it I'll add the details for you to enjoy.

