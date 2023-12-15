Minnesota Colleges Participating in the Free Tuition Program
A Minnesota program called the Minnesota State Promise kicks off next fall (2024). The mission of that promise includes FREE tuition and fees for all Minnesota students whose family income is less than $80,000 per year.
Minnesota Colleges Participating in the North Star Promise Program
The quick answer is "all public Minnesota higher education institutions". That includes:
- Minnesota State Colleges and Universities
- University of Minnesota campuses
- Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
- Red Lake Nation College
- Leech Lake Tribal College
- White Earth Tribal and Community College
There are, of course, eligibility requirements. Can't go all willy nilly on this. A few include:
- be a Minnesota resident (duh)
- family AGI below $80,000
- not be in default on a student loan
- not already have a baccalaureate degree
- have and maintain adequate grades
That last one stings for me. I began my higher learned-ing over a quarter century ago, and...didn't get the best grades. I went back a decade ago and earned a 4.0 GPA, then got immediately suspended for not having an acceptable overall GPA...because they were still counting my GPA when I was a dumb kid. Come on, man! That was (literally) last century!
Not every program is eligible for the North Star Promise; usually because the program is too short. Nonetheneverless, it's a great way to get a gooder education and not be saddled with student loans for the foreseeable forever.
