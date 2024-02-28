Great Leap Day Deals For Minnesotans on Thursday

Free Guac at Chipotle

You need to be a Chipotle Rewards member and use the code "EXTRA24" on the app or website to score free guacamole...which happened to have been George Carlin's favorite word to shout anytime he was on fire.

Free Breakfast at Wendy's

After the outrage over the announcement of "surge pricing", Wendy's wants to give you a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart on Leap Day.

BOGO at B-Dubs

Buy an order of boneless wings from Buffalo Wild Wings and get another free.

Wear Out the Kids at Chuck's

Chuck E. Cheese is offering a free All-Day Jump Pass for children under 52 inches tall. This only applies to locations with a Trampoline Zone. The coupon is on the Chuck E. Cheese website.

Fancy Coffee at Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Rewards members can get a medium Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee for $2 via the Dunkin' App.

Go to Hooters For the Food

Leave your creeper face at home. HootClub Rewards members need to have the app and a Hooters location favorited, where you'll get an appetizer for just $2.29 (limit one per account).

BOGOL (not a typo) at Jersey Mike's

Buy a sub via the Jersey Mike's app and you'll get a free sub...later (Buy One Get One Later). Must be a MyMike's member.

Oodles of Savings at Noodles & Co.

Order $29 or more and get 29% off. Must be a Noodles Rewards member.

Free Shrimp at Panda Express

If you're a Panda Express rewards member (do you even have any space left on your phone at this point?) you can score a free order of Firecracker Shrimp.

Buy Meat, Save Money at Perdue Farms

Any order of $99 or more gets 29% off with the code "Leap29" at checkout (no rewards membership required).

