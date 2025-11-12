It's mid November and winter is just around the counter whether it feels like or not. Minnesota State Trooper Sargent Jesse Grabow joined me on WJON to highlight some winter driving reminders.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Winter Survival Kit

Grabow says all motorists should be prepared and it starts with your tires. He says make sure you have tires that are in good condition and ready for what Minnesota winters have to offer. Grabow suggests bringing a winter survival kit with you which includes batteries, a flashlight, a snack, and a blanket. He says put your ice scraper and brush back in your vehicle.

Driving on Ice

Icy conditions will happen in Minnesota. Grabow suggests if you feel your vehicle sliding, take your foot off the accelerator, and counter steer against the direction you are fish tailing. He says reducing your speed will prevent many accidents. Grabow says common early snow season mistakes include driving too fast and not leaving enough distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you. He says the majority of people are very safe and smart drivers. Grabow indicates 4-wheel drive vehicles are not immune to accidents in the winter. He says 4-wheel drive can help give people more traction to get going but it doesn't usually help when trying to stop.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Avoid Deer

In November deer and other animals are active. Grabow says drivers need to be aware of deer on roads. He says every year they encounter people who've swerved to avoid deer and end up in the ditch. Grabow says it's OK to guide your vehicle away from deer on the road but to resist swerving off the road or into on coming traffic.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sargent Jesse Grabow, click below.