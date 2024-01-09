Safe Winter Driving Tips For Minnesotans

The recent snowfall has caused Minnesotans to have to remember how to drive in ice and snow. MN-Dot's William Van Koevering has some suggestions:

Tips to avoid skidding:

• Always drive at a speed that’s safe for the road conditions. Remember that this may be slower than the posted speed limit.

• Give yourself plenty of distance to stop and stay at least ten car lengths behind snowplows.

• Never use cruise control on wet or snow-covered roads.

If your vehicle starts to skid:

• Do not panic.

• Resist the urge to slam on the brakes – this could lock your wheels and worsen the skid.

• Ease your foot off the gas and turn the steering wheel in the direction you want the front of your vehicle to go.

• If your vehicle has an anti-lock braking system (ABS), apply a steady, firm pressure to the brake pedal. Don’t pump ABS brakes.

You are your vehicle’s best safety feature. Watch for slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Be physically and mentally prepared to react – and remember that your seat belt is your best defense in case of a crash.