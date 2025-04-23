What Speeds Will Get the Attention of Officers in MN

A common question anyone in law enforcement gets is, "If a person is to drive 9 miles over the speed limit or less will they be stopped and ticketed"? Minnesota State Trooper Sargent Jesse Grabow joined me on WJON. He says the posted speed limit is what they want people to be driving. The posted speeds are what those roadways are designed for. Grabow indicates each officer can use their discretion in regards to when they will pull over a driver going over the speed limit.

Minnesota State Patrol Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Grabow says if drivers are going above 80 miles per hour in a posted 70 mile per hour roadway, that will get the attention of law enforcement patrolling the area. Other ways drivers draw attention to themselves is aggressive driving moving in and out of lanes. The threshold of speeding ranges from what Grabow says is 1-9 miles over the speed limit, 10-15 miles over and so on. He says the fines do go up depending on the speed the person is traveling.

Grabow says there is a difference between driving 39 miles per hour in a 30-mile per hour zone as opposed to 79 in a 70-mile per hour zone. He says in town there is more traffic flow and more drivers leaving and entering the roadway making speeding more dangerous. Grabow says many people feel they are good drivers but when individuals engage is aggressive, distracted or impaired driving that impacts themselves and others around them. Intersections are common areas where severe and dangerous accidents can take place.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sargent Jesse Grabow, it is available below.