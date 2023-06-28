Poor Excuses From Two 19-Year-Olds After Being Caught Speeding In MN
Opinions and excuses are like a certain part of the human anatomy, we all have one and they stink. The Carver County Sheriff's Office recently posted about two drivers caught speeding on the same portion of the road a few hours apart and their excuses were about as poor as their driving choices. This is a great reminder that there will be extra enforcement on Minnesota roads this holiday weekend, so slow down, and hang up the phone.
The post from the Carver County Sheriff's Office outlines the lame excuses and where the speeding happened.
Both of these drivers were only 19 years old. Like we said last week, higher temps do not justify higher speeds. Extra speed enforcement patrols will be on Carver County roads starting this Saturday and running all through July. Please slow down and ensure you safely get to your destination. ~824ts
Much of Highway 212, which runs from the West Metro out to the South Dakota border, has a speed limit of 60 miles an hour, with some stretches of the highway seeing the speed limit go down to 30 miles an hour when it goes through towns.
So someone going 90+ miles an hour is putting not only their lives on the line but others on the road too.
Slow down and enjoy summer.
