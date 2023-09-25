Fact or Fiction? What’s The Story Behind This Odd Minnesota Road Name?
Minnesota has some 'quirky' town names for people unfamiliar with them. Think Ely, Owatonna, Mahtomedi, and even Edina will raise some eyebrows among some people. While it's true some of those names are hard to pronounce if you aren't from here, there are some road names that you see on the interstate system that are equally interesting. Recently the reason behind one 'odd' Minnesota road name was shared, and the story behind the name is almost as interesting as the road name itself. Here is the story behind the name for Johnny Cake Ridge Road which runs through Eagan, Burnsville, and Apple Valley.
Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins shared the story behind the name of the road that runs through a portion of Dakota County.
According to his social media post, the road gets its name from Ohio, where that name came from a traveler who has stopped to rest and eat.
So if you are to believe Commissioner Atkins, the road is named after Native American pancakes, but I'll leave believing that story up to you.
