Tomorrow will be a tough day for Minnesota law enforcement. Tomorrow, Wednesday, February 28th, a public memorial service will be held in Eden Prairie for Burnsville Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and Firefighter/Paramedic Adam Finseth. Law enforcement from across the state is expected to be at the memorial service, plus members of the public will also be allowed to attend the ceremony at Grace Church.

Get our free mobile app

A memorial service to honor the lives of Burnsville Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and Firefighter/Paramedic Adam Finseth is taking place at 11 a.m. this Wednesday at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. The service will also be livestreamed via the Grace Church YouTube channel and local media outlets.

An unprecedented number of first responders are expected to gather in Eden Prairie to remember the fallen. The service will be followed by a last-call ceremony including a firearms salute, ceremonial flyover, and procession of thousands of emergency response vehicles east along Pioneer Trail and south on Hwy. 169.

Traffic throughout Eden Prairie will be impacted and traveling on Pioneer Trail will be difficult for most of the day. To accommodate the memorial service, roads surrounding the area of Grace Church will be temporarily closed from approximately 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and vehicle access to area parks will be limited. More detailed information will be available Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Stay tuned for additional information regarding road closures.

The Eden Prairie Police Department posted the notice on its social media page.

If you are planning to attend the ceremony, of be a part of the last call ceremony, you can follow the Eden Prairie Police Department for more details.

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker

Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures