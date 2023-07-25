Smile! Google Street View Is Capturing Central Minnesota Again In 2023!

Whenever I am traveling somewhere I like to see if there is a Street View of the area I am going to, in order to familiarize myself with the place.

How do you know when Google Street Views is coming back to re-capture your town or street? Believe it or not you Google it, and it just so happens that Google is planning to be back in Central Minnesota, and well a majority of Minnesota this year. So keep your eyes peeled for the Google Street View car driving through.

Google Street Views has its own webpage, and on it, you can submit your own photos or look up when they are coming to your state/county. This year it looks like the people at Google Street View are focusing on updating a majority of Minnesota.

Throughout the year Google will be driving through and mapping the following counties:

Houston, Fillmore, Mower, Freeborn, Faribault, Martin, Jackson, Novles, Rock, Pipestone, Murray, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Wabasha, Goodhue, Rice, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Brown, Redwood, Lyon, Lincoln, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, McLeod, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Washinton, Ramsey, Hennepin, Wright, Meeker, Kandiyohi, Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Big Stone, Traverse, Stevens, Pope, Stearns, Sherburne, Anoka, Chisago, Pine, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd, Douglas, Grant, Traverse

The webpage doesn't give you specific information on when the Street View team is coming, rather it just gives you the full year that they will be driving throughout Minnesota.

I guess that is going to force us to be ready with the absurd costume at any time!

If you are ever on Google Maps, and utilize the Street View feature there are some cities in Central Minnesota that need the update, especially in the more rural areas of Central Minnesota.

