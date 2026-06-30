Benton County Crash Leaves One Person Injured But Recovering
FOLEY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday at about 4:00 p.m. near Foley. One vehicle was going east on Highway 95, and a second vehicle was going south on Highway 25 when they collided.
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Fifty-six-year-old Samantha Shoop of Princeton was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, 59-year-old Michael Kreifels of Milaca, and his passenger, 55-year-old Andrea Kreifels of Milaca, were not hurt.
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