ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can check out a lot of St. Cloud area businesses all in one place.

The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its St. Cloud Area Business Showcase on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center. It is free and open to the public.

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The showcase will feature more than 70 exhibitor booths, which will have food samples, interactive games, giveaways, and door prizes. The Chamber says whether you're seeking new services, exploring career paths, or just looking to engage with the local business community, you'll find it at the Business Showcase.