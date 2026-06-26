Three-car Crash In St. Augusta Leaves One Person Injured
ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. on Thursday in St. Augusta. One vehicle was going east on County Road 47 while a second vehicle was going south on Highway 15. Those two vehicles collided in the intersection. One of the vehicles then struck a straight truck.
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The driver of the vehicle that struck the truck, 66-year-old Karen Pilarski of Clear Lake, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other two drivers, 39-year-old Jason Thomsen of Waite Park, and 38-year-old Christopher Schaefer of Madison, Wisconsin, were not hurt.
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