ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Patients will start using the updated and expanded spaces within CentraCare Plaza on Monday.

Several services have been brought together to improve access, enhance the patient experience, and make care more convenient.

Services now located within the CentraCare Plaza expansion include Neurosciences, M Physicians Orthopedics and Orthopedics Urgent Care, Rehabilitation, and Midsota MedSpa. Patients will receive appointment reminders and updated location details ahead of their visit, including information on the appropriate entrance.

Additional updates as part of the expansion include enhancements to the CentraCare - Plaza Surgery Center, a new River Cafe, and a relocated Gift Gallery.