ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum is hosting its annual living history event this weekend. The 7th annual "At War and At Home: the WWII Experience" is on Saturday and Sunday.

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Spokeswoman Caitlin Carlson says you'll have a chance to talk with reenactors.

It's not a first-person where they are pretending to be somebody. It's just them talking about why they are interested and also what they've learned about World War II and the people they've studied.

Carlson says it is essential for the museum to host events like this, which allow people of all ages to engage with history.

When you bring it to life and you let people feel a little bit of what it must have felt like at the time, you are discussing it leaves more of an impact, and perhaps it sparks something in younger people or anyone who wants to learn more about a certain era, person, or topic.

The Stearns History Museum will come alive with authentic World War II military equipment and vehicles, homefront displays, and more. There's trivia at 1:00 p.m. This is the second year they are offering the experience for free.

Last year, about 900 people attended.

If you need a break from the heat, you can visit the air-conditioned museum and view several new exhibits. They'll also sell brat baskets for $5.

The hours for the "At War and At Home: the WWII Experience" are on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.