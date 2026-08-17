ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University's volleyball team is once again expected to be one of the top programs in the country in Division II.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association has released its preseason poll. They have the Huskies starting the season ranked #5 in the nation.

Coach Chad Braegelmann's team has now started each of the last five seasons ranked in the top 10 nationally.

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Top 5 rankings:

#1). Concordia - St. Paul

#2). Tampa

#3). MSU Denver

#4). Point Loma

#5). St. Cloud State

Fellow Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference programs in the poll include Concordia at #1 in the nation, Wayne State at #9, and Southwest Minnesota State at #14. Schools receiving votes include Minnesota State- Mankato, Sioux Falls, Northern State, and Minnesota Duluth.

In the NSIC Preseason poll, Concordia is #1, Wayne State is #2, and SCSU is #3.

Read More: St. Cloud State Volleyball Picked Third In NSIC Preseason Poll |

St. Cloud State has finished 5th in the nation in DII each of the last two seasons. They've played in the NCAA Central Regional Finals the last two seasons as well.

St. Cloud State will open the season on the road with two tournaments. On August 27th and 28th, they travel to the Up North Tournament in Marquette, Michigan. From September 3rd through the 5th, they'll be in Maine Shores, Florida. They will be tested early in that tournament, with #6 Barry and #18 Lynn also competing there.

The Huskies' home opener is on September 11th versus Augustana and September 12th versus #9 Wayne State.

Season tickets and single-game tickets to watch the Huskies live at Hallenbeck Hall are on sale now.