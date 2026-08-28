DNR Urges Homeowners to Water Trees Through Minnesota’s Ongoing Dry Spell
UNDATED (WJON News) -- With most of Minnesota experiencing some level of drought conditions, the Minnesota DNR is reminding residents to water trees.
Minnesota's summer heat and minimal rainfall in recent weeks are creating stressful conditions for trees.
The DNR is encouraging homeowners and community caretakers to help both newly planted and established trees stay healthy during times of drought.
Unlike trees growing in forests, residential trees, such as those in yards, often face additional stress like compacted soil, limited rooting space, and reflected heat from pavement.
Newly planted trees need 15-25 gallons of water once a week for the first three to five years during the growing season. Mature trees also benefit from supplemental watering during prolonged dry spells.
A slow trickle, soaker hose, or using a tree watering bag are the best ways to water trees.
Putting mulch around the base of the tree can also help retain moisture, but mulch should not be placed against the bark, but rather several inches away from the trunk.
The DNR says watering during the early morning or late evening helps reduce evaporation and conserves water. Also, be aware of any watering restrictions that may be in place in your community.
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