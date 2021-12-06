Minnesota DNR Extends CWD Testing in Brainerd Lakes Area

BRAINERD -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will continue to test deer for Chronic Wasting Disease in the Brainerd Lakes area a wild deer tested positive for the disease.

The DNR says of the 1,234 deer harvested this fall in that area only one tested positive for the disease.

The Brainerd Lakes area, which stretches north from Brainerd to Pine River and eastward to Aitkin, was in its final year of planned CWD surveillance. With the newly confirmed case the DNR will continue their testing efforts through 2024.

In addition, Minnesota's deer feeding band will expand on December 30th to include 44 of Minnesota's 87 counties.

With nearly 15,000 wild deer in the Brainerd Lakes area tested since 2017 and only two positives found, the DNR is confident Chronic Wasting Disease is not widespread to the area's wild deer population.